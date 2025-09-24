POLITICAL ANALYST EXPLAINS WHY AMBASSADOR WEBBY MWAPE WAS RIGHT TO ENDORSE LUBINDA AS PF/TONSE ALLIANCE FLAG BEARER FOR 2026



Political Analyst Suzyo Mbewe says the endorsement of Given Lubinda by Ambassador Rev. Webby Mwape as the flag bearer and presidential candidate for the PF/Tonse Alliance in 2026 is a clear statement of direction, discipline, and continuity.





Mbewe says the PF/Tonse Alliance has no time to waste, and Lubinda’s early endorsement sets the wheels of momentum in motion.





He believes Lubinda’s current role as Acting President affirms him as the natural choice to lead the Alliance forward.



Mbewe reflects on the legacy of President Michael Sata and Edgar Lungu, noting that Lubinda now carries that torch of continuity.





He observes that Lubinda has long been the face of the Alliance, and formalising his leadership brings clarity to the electorate.





Mbewe points to Lubinda’s national reputation, saying Mwape’s backing only deepens public trust and recognition.





He highlights Lubinda’s distinguished record in government, calling it a foundation of experience for the presidency.





Mbewe values Ambassador Mwape’s moral voice, noting that his endorsement lends weight and credibility to Lubinda’s candidacy.





He connects Mwape’s grassroots activism to Lubinda’s leadership, forming a powerful engine for mobilisation.





Mbewe recalls Mwape’s political impact in Mpulungu, suggesting that with Lubinda at the helm, such victories can multiply.





He sees unity in Mwape’s decision, saying it avoids the divisions that often plague opposition movements.





Mbewe frames Lubinda’s leadership as people-centred, grounded in humility and a genuine desire to serve.





He applauds the inclusive nature of the endorsement, proving the PF/Tonse Alliance is a national movement open to all Zambians.





Mbewe observed that Ambassador Mwape’s move signals readiness, seriousness, and a strategic path toward 2026 – with Hon. Given Lubinda as the credible alternative.