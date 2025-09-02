POLITICAL ANALYST SAYS ECONOMIC FUNDAMENTALS NOT ENOUGH FOR UPND’S 2026 PROSPECTS





Political Analyst Francis Chipili has charged that the UPND government should only base their confidence in returning back to power in 2026 on the opposition being unstable and not economic fundamentals.





Mr. Chipili, who is also Zambian institute of Governance and Civil Liberties Advocacy Platform Executive Director, tells Phoenix News that the Zambian economy is shrinking, with citizens struggling to cope with the high cost of living.





Mr. Chipili also notes that despite the stability in fuel pump prices over the last few months, the commodity still remains high and is contributing to the high cost of production in the country.





He has further bemoaned the increased hours of load shedding and has wondered why government has continued exporting electricity when there is need to prioritize local consumption.





Mr. Chipili has since urged government to implement policies that respond to the needs of the people, focusing on economic fundamentals.



PN