POLITICAL ANALYST SAYS ECONOMIC FUNDAMENTALS NOT ENOUGH FOR UPND’S 2026 PROSPECTS
Political Analyst Francis Chipili has charged that the UPND government should only base their confidence in returning back to power in 2026 on the opposition being unstable and not economic fundamentals.
Mr. Chipili, who is also Zambian institute of Governance and Civil Liberties Advocacy Platform Executive Director, tells Phoenix News that the Zambian economy is shrinking, with citizens struggling to cope with the high cost of living.
Mr. Chipili also notes that despite the stability in fuel pump prices over the last few months, the commodity still remains high and is contributing to the high cost of production in the country.
He has further bemoaned the increased hours of load shedding and has wondered why government has continued exporting electricity when there is need to prioritize local consumption.
Mr. Chipili has since urged government to implement policies that respond to the needs of the people, focusing on economic fundamentals.
PN
The problem you have is that you don’t believe in planting and wait for harvesting time.You want to eat today and now for tomorrow it will sought itself.People like you are amazing.Where were you when people borrowed and defaulted paying back?Tell us one investment they brought in the country to grow the economy in 10 yrs.They closed the mines and to you this was a good move in the right direction.HH and his government have been opening the same mines your friends closed to grow the economy yet people like you can’t see anything positive.What kind of people are you?
Ba kalamba you are entitled to your opinion which could be wrong. It’s strange and funny that you are too blind to follow the economic trend. You are not even able to see the numerous kwenyus ✓ all over. Go on misleading the opposition while the majority of Zambians are ready to return UPND with a more convincing landslide victory next August.