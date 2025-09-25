POLITICAL ANALYST SAYS NO VISIBLE MOVEMENT FOR CHANGE IN ZAMBIA AHEAD OF 2026 POLL





By Joseph Kaputula



Political analyst Dr. Neo Simutanyi says the movement for change in Zambia is not strong enough to suggest a comeback for the former ruling party, the Patriotic Front-PF.





Dr. Simutanyi tells Phoenix News that while some Zambians may be unhappy with the UPND government’s performance, the situation is different from the 1991 and 2021 elections when the demand for change was clear and overwhelming.





He says the outcome in Malawi where former president Peter Mutharika has returned to power, is incomparable to Zambia’s political environment, noting that President Hakainde Hichilema’s predecessor, Edgar Lungu, was declared ineligible and has since passed away.





Dr. Simutanyi however says it would be wrong to completely rule out the PF, but has stressed that Zambia and Malawi are two different cases.





Malawian president Lazarus Chakwera has conceded defeat to former president Peter Mutharika in the just-ended elections.



