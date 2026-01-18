POLITICAL ANALYST SAYS ZAMBIA LACKS VIABLE OPPOSITION TO UNSEAT UPND IN AUGUST POLLS





By Joseph Kaputula



Political analyst Francis Chipili has charged that Zambia currently has no alternative political party or alliance that is strong enough to unseat the UPND in this year’s general elections.





Speaking to Phoenix News in an interview, Mr. Chipili explains that the opposition is driven by individuals with self-centered motives, making it difficult for them to collaborate and form a strong opposition.





He is of the view that the opposition has had enough time to unite and form a formidable force but have failed to do so, citing the breakaways from the United Kwacha Alliance and the recent expulsion of the Patriotic Front from the Tonse Alliance.





Mr. Chipili says the only presidential candidate that is well positioned to lead the country is President Hakainde Hichilema despite negatives such as load-shedding and the high cost of living associated with his rule.



PHOENIX NEWS