POLITICAL ANALYST WARNS AGAINST MANIPULATION OF PROPORTIONAL REPRESENTATION LAW





By Raphael Mulenga



Political analyst Francis Chipili has called for equity in the implementation of proportional representation in the National Assembly following the enactment of the constitution amendment bill number 2025.





Mr. Chipili who is also Zambian Institute of Governance and Civil Liberties Executive Director notes that while the amendment emphasizes the representation of women, youth, and persons with disabilities, concerns remain over whether government will uphold fairness in its application.





He has noted that in many instances, politicians have manipulated legal frameworks to serve their own interests, raising doubts about a genuine commitment to inclusive representation.





Mr. Chipili explained that although proportional representation has been successful in some societies, similar legislative efforts have largely failed in others due to weak political will.





He has however expressed optimism that the new law could still deliver outcomes that reflect the aspirations of the people if implemented in good faith and with strict adherence to the principles of equity and inclusiveness.



