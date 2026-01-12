POLITICAL ANTHROPOLOGIST WARNS PF RISKS BECOMING IRRELEVANT BEYOND 2026 DUE TO INFIGHTING





By Raphael Mulenga



Social and Political Anthropologist Dr. James Musonda says the Patriotic Front-PF’s persistent infighting has left the party ineffective as an opposition force.





Dr. Musonda believes the PF is wasting time, energy and resources including those of its supporters and warns that without decisive reforms and unity, the party risks complete political irrelevance beyond 2026.





He argues that the former ruling party cannot continue blaming President Hakainde Hichilema for its political downfall when it is actively contributing to its own collapse through sustained internal disorder.





Dr. Musonda has further advised the PF to consider forming a new political party and relocating its structures there, stating that the current situation is beyond repair and too late to salvage ahead of the 2026 general elections.



