POLITICAL CHAOS AND COWARDICE: KETTY NANYANGWE ACCUSED OF THUGGERY AS CHITAMBALA MWEWA BLASTED FOR “SURRENDERING” MAYORAL RACE.





I am beyond disgusted, beyond outraged, beyond flabbergasted by the conduct of Ketty Nanyangwe. Her actions reek of raw political thuggery and desperation of the highest order.

This kind of reckless, confrontational, and chaotic politics is exactly what destroys public confidence in leadership and turns democratic processes into circus performances. It is shameful, embarrassing, and utterly unacceptable.





But at the same time, Simon Chitambala Mwewa also deserves criticism for withdrawing from the race so easily. Politics is not for the faint-hearted. You do not simply fold at the first sign of pressure or confusion.

Leadership demands resilience, toughness, and the ability to stand your ground in the middle of storms. Walking away that quickly sends the wrong message entirely.





Goodness me, what has happened to political endurance and fighting spirit?

-Elly Katu