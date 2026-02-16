Political Exodus Deepens As PF Loses 12 Councillors to the ruling UPND

🇿🇲 BRIEFING | Political Exodus Deepens As PF Loses 12 Councillors in Kasama



A fresh political exodus is unfolding in the northern capital after twelve councillors in Kasama District defected from the Patriotic Front (PF) to the ruling United Party for National Development (UPND), further underlining the shifting ground in what has historically been PF-friendly territory.





The councillors have endorsed President Hakainde Hichilema ahead of the 2026 general elections, a move that adds to the growing narrative of flipping loyalty as the opposition struggles to stabilise its base.





UPND Vice Chairperson for Elections Likando Mufalali, who received the group, urged party structures in Northern Province to accelerate recruitment efforts, saying the ruling party still has room to absorb more entrants as the electoral season tightens.





Special Assistant to the President for Political Affairs Levy Ngoma described the defections as a sign of rising confidence in the UPND’s national appeal, arguing that government’s development agenda continues to draw support across the political divide.





The developments in Kasama reinforce a broader political reality: the PF appears to be in free fall even in regions once viewed as reliable strongholds, as councillors and local actors reposition themselves in the run-up to August 2026.



© The People’s Brief | Chileshe Sengwe