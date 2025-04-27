POLITICAL HISTORIAN WARNS TONSE ALLIANCE INSTABILITY COULD JEOPARDIZE 2026 POLL BID



Historian Dr. Eustone Chiputa has cautioned that internal instability within the Tonse Alliance could threaten its ability to effectively participate in the 2026 general elections.



In an interview with Phoenix News, Dr. Chiputa has observed a growing trend of alliance members prioritizing personal political ambitions over collective goals, citing the increasing number of breakaway parties and rising mistrust among members, as key indicators that the alliance is struggling to maintain unity.



He has compared the Tonse Alliance to other coalitions like the United Kwacha Alliance -UKA, which has experienced similar factionalism, noting that many political players seem convinced that only their respective leaders can truly represent the alliance’s vision.



He has called on senior political figures, particularly those from the former ruling party, to take on the role of mediators and help rebuild cohesion within the alliance by fostering compromise and a shared sense of purpose.



Meanwhile, former Patriotic Front-PF Secretary-General Davies Mwila has offered a contrasting view, claiming the Tonse Alliance may actually serve as a lifeline for the embattled PF whose ongoing internal wrangles are unlikely to be resolved before the 2026 elections.



PN