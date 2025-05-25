“POLITICAL INTERFERENCE HAS CRIPPLED ZAMBIA’S ANTI-CORRUPTION EFFORTS” – NJOBVU

Democratic Union President Ackim Njobvu has raised alarm over the state of Zambia’s fight against corruption, declaring that the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has been heavily compromised due to political interference.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Kumwesu newsroom, Njobvu said the ACC no longer operates independently and has become ineffective in holding powerful individuals accountable.

“Compromised reciting was a time when the whole board was dissolved, and it took a long time to get another one in place. It’s quite sad,” said Njobvu. “Even recent revelations by the U.S. ambassador to Zambia regarding the pilferage of medicines show that high-ranking government officials could be involved, yet no meaningful action has been taken.”

He pointed to the ongoing silence around past investigations involving Cabinet ministers, claiming that the lack of updates “simply shows that there’s a political hand behind all this.

“The Commission’s credibility has been compromised,” Njobvu emphasized. “It’s difficult to trust our institutions anymore. Political interference makes it nearly impossible for them to arrest or even investigate top officials.”

Njobvu also cited the resignation of a former ACC director, Ms. Namwase Nkambo, as evidence of the institution’s weakening autonomy..

“She resigned over lack of independence, and that speaks volumes. The rot is deep.”

The Democratic Union president further condemned the government’s inaction regarding high-profile corruption cases, including the disappearance of 61 containers of medical supplies and suspicious financial flows reported by the Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC).

“There’s no momentum in fighting corruption. It’s all talk, no action.”

To restore the institution’s integrity, Njobvu recommended major reforms, including detaching the ACC Director-General’s appointment from the presidency.

“The ACC DG should be appointed independently and ratified by Parliament. They must report to an impartial statutory body, not the President. Only then will we see real accountability.”

While declining to confirm allegations that the ruling UPND is sponsoring opposition candidates in by-elections, Njobvu maintained that opposition parties have every right to participate independently.

“If UPND is behind this, then it’s truly sad. But all I know is, opposition parties have the right to field their own candidates. Democracy must be respected.”

Njobvu further urged Zambians to push for institutional independence.

“We must fight for the autonomy of our governance institutions. Without that, we’re going nowhere.”

