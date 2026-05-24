Political Marriages Are Never Easy: The Tonse/Pamodzi Alliance Will Rise- Dr Mwelwa





By Dr Mwelwa



Alliances are rarely born in comfort. They emerge through sacrifice, compromise, urgency, and pressure, especially when history demands political unity.





The Tonse/Pamodzi Alliance was formed days before nominations, not after years of planning, consultation, harmonization, and structured political consolidation.





To expect immediate perfection in such circumstances is unrealistic because coalition politics everywhere involves adjustment, negotiation, misunderstandings, and gradual institutional blending.





What some call division today may simply be the natural pains of merging different political traditions, ambitions, structures, and expectations.





A coalition is not a photocopy. It is a living political marriage requiring patience, compromise, understanding, sacrifice, and emotional maturity.





There will be disagreements, overlapping candidates, bruised emotions, confusion, and political noise before alignment begins taking clearer shape nationally.





Dust in the air does not mean collapse. Sometimes dust simply means construction, movement, and reorganization are underway.



Even Scripture teaches that purpose often emerges through struggle, and unity is strengthened after testing, correction, and perseverance.





The disciples argued before advancing one mission. Jacob wrestled before prevailing. Pain often precedes order, clarity, and victory.



Political unity is not the absence of tension. It is the triumph of purpose over temporary personal disappointments.





What matters now is not the noise of today, but commitment to the bigger national cause ahead.



The Zambian people must not lose hope because temporary turbulence is common whenever strong political forces come together.





Rivers are often muddy when changing direction, but they still eventually find their course and destination.





The dust will settle soon. Emotions will cool. The blending process will continue until greater political harmony emerges.



Sometimes what looks messy in the beginning becomes mighty, disciplined, focused, and victorious in the end.