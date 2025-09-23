POLITICAL SCIENTIST SAYS ECONOMIC CHALLENGES AND NOT OPPOSITION DISARRAY WILL DETERMINE 2026 POLLS





Political scientist Dr. Alex Ng’oma says next year’s general election results will largely be shaped by Zambia’s economic hardships, rising cost of living, unprecedented load-shedding and sporadic fuel shortages as opposed to the apparent disarray in the opposition.





Dr. Ng’oma says while the opposition appears divided and weak on paper, voters are expected to provide serious checks through the ballot, making it critical for the ruling UPND to deliver on key essentials ahead of the polls.





He has told Phoenix News that the UPND should not be misled into thinking opposition fragmentation guarantees them victory, but must focus on ensuring the availability of fuel, electricity, mealie-meal and other essential commodities to citizens, at the right price and in sufficient quantities.





Dr. Ng’oma has further advised opposition political parties against centering their strategies on personalities or those claiming to have been “anointed”, but instead to allow the current situation to dictate their political approach.





He notes that having too many aspirants posturing as presidential contenders’ risks weakening their chances while urging citizens to scrutinize candidates thoroughly to avoid what he terms pretenders and chancers.



PN