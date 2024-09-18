POLITICAL STORM BREWING IN UNITED KWACHA ALLIANCE AS THE TRIO BOLDLY MOVE TO SEIZE POWER



By Chanoda Ngwira F



In a calculated and brazen display of ambition, desperation and love for power, three prominent figures within the Council of Presidents under the United Kwacha Alliance (UKA) are orchestrating a series of loud and forceful maneuvers.

Whispers of their intentions have sparked a serious rumor mill, suggesting a covert plan to secure the UKA Presidency for one of them while reserving the positions of Running Mate for one (female) and a significant ministerial role for the other. Such a bold power play hints at internal dynamics fraught with intrigue and ambition, promising to reshape the political landscape within the alliance.



The trio’s alleged strategy appears to center on consolidating power within their ranks, steering the UKA towards a future where one of their own takes the reins of the Presidency.

Reports indicate a concerted effort to elbow out obvious figures who they do not want, with a particular emphasis on sidelining established figures like Edgar Lungu and other members affiliated with the Patriotic Front (PF).

Despite President Lungu’s enduring political sway and robust foundation within the alliance, the trio seems resolute in their determination to pave a new path forward that excludes Lungu and his allies from the top echelons of UKA leadership.



As murmurs of these audacious plans gain momentum, concerns surrounding the implications of this power grab reverberate throughout the political sphere. The calculated moves by the three council members among them a former Minister who called President Lungu names in the 2021 elections, underscore a high-stakes game of political chess, where personal ambitions intertwine with broader strategic goals to shape the future of the United Kwacha Alliance.



With the stage set for a fierce internal power struggle, the coming days are likely to witness heightened tensions and dramatic shifts within the dynamics of one of the nation’s most influential political entities.

A clash of wills looms on the horizon, promising to redefine the trajectory of the UKA and set the stage for a seismic shift in the country’s political landscape. Let’s open our eyes as these three are determined to do everything possible to have their way to the top control of UKA.



(Chanoda Ngwira is a Public Administrator, Teacher, Former Trade Unionist, Politician, Public Speaker, Writer and Political Commentator.)