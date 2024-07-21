POLITICAL TENSION IN OUR NATION WORRYING-CHITIMUKULU

July 20,2024

As President Hakainde Hichilema to meet four Paramount Chiefs soon.

This came to light when United Kwacha Alliance (UKA) Opposition leaders paid a courtesy call on Paramount Chief Chitimukulu yesterday at his palace in Mungwi Northern Province.

The Mwine lubemba told the UKA leaders comprises Danny Pule of Christian Democrat Party,Wright Musoma Zambia Republic Party, Peter Chanda New Congress Party, Hector Sondo of United Better for Zambia and New Era Party Secritary General Simon Mwanza that Chiefs are worried with the political situation in the country.

Chief Chitimukulu disclosed that President Hichilema agreed to meet him with Litunga,Gawa Undi and Mpezeni after (Chitimukulu) proposed for the meeting when they met in Livingstone recently.

The Chitimukulu observed that lack of relationships,respect and tolerance among political players is causing tension in the Nation.

He called upon the government and the opposition to have a consensus on certain things.

” We should not oppose everything that government is doing, no! that is not politics there must be somewhere where you should meet” he said.

He said as traditional leaders they want to see the country to unite and focus on the well being of 20 million Zambians.

He further advised both government and opposition leaders to meet and mingle as it lessen the tension.

“We the Chiefs meet with our fellow Chiefs just to show our people that we mingle” he boasted.

And UKA delegation leader Apostle Danny Pule acknowledged and thanked Chitimukulu for the role he is undertaking to unite the Country however,he appealed to the Chief to facilitate that President Hakainde Hichilema should allow the Sixth President Edgar to participate in politics without difficulties.

Apostle Pule said because of the political will of President Edgar Lungu he released President Hichilema from jail to appear on a ballot box after Chiefs and the international community persuaded him.

Zambia Republican Party president Wright Musoma and New Congress Party counterpart Peter Chanda also appealed to Chief Chitimukulu to tell President Hichilema to stop harassing and arresting his political opponents willingly.

United for Better Zambia President Hector Sondo appealed to the Chief to facilitate the dialogue between opposition and President Hakainde.

And New Era Party Secretary General Simon appealed to President Hakainde to quickly look into the suffering of Zambian.

He said there is hunger in the country and people are hardly having decent meal.

Mbili reports