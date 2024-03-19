POLITICALLY-INCLINED COPS FACE BOOT

The Zambia Police Service command has embarked on a vigorous exercise of flashing out of its system ‘junkie officers’ [politically inclined] who were recruited in the previous regime and have refused to reform and align themselves to the code of ethics.

In an interview, Inspector-General of Police Graphel Musamba regrets that some police officers have opted to remain loyal to past leaders and are proving to be rebellious despite being given several chances to reform.

Mr Musamba said plans to have most ‘cadre’ police officers re-trained have failed due to lack of funds to support the programme.

He said the service has instead been providing the rebel officers with adequate counsel to help them reform, an olive branch they have deliberately refused to embrace.

“We have not had funds to have junkie police officers who were employed under the PF government undergo training. What we are doing now is charging them and flushing them out of the system; they are being kicked out of the system immediately in the absence of re-training because they do not want to reform.

“Especially, those people that we term as young officers who haven’t attained a probation period to stay longer in the police, we are recommending them for termination of employment because they are not relevant to our ideals,” Mr Musamba said.

Zambia Daily Mail