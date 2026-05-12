POLITICIANS REPEAT HISTORICAL MISTAKES ON STATE POWER – Antonio Mwanza

POLITICIANS REPEAT HISTORICAL MISTAKES ON STATE POWER – MWANZA



Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) President Antonio Mourinho Mwanza has warned political leaders against abusing restrictive laws for short-term political advantage, saying history has shown that power is temporary and often shifts unexpectedly.





In a statement, Mwanza said the law was “a double-edged sword” and cautioned politicians against assuming that the authority they wield today would remain permanent.





He argued that many former ruling parties in Zambia had previously supported harsh laws and state powers, only to later become victims of the same systems after losing power.





Mwanza cited the UNIP, saying the party had perfected the use of emergency powers and detention laws during its time in office, but those same measures were later turned against some of its own members.





He further stated that the MMD had strengthened presidential authority and maintained restrictive public order controls, but its leaders were now among those complaining about shrinking political space.





The DPP leader also accused the PF of supporting cyber laws, extensive police powers and heavy-handed arrests against political opponents while in government, only for many of its members to now experience the impact of those same laws from the opposition benches.





Mwanza observed that ruling parties often treated laws as “permanent servants of power” until political fortunes changed and “the tables turn.”





He warned that draconian laws eventually affect everyone regardless of political affiliation, saying that “today you are the one holding the hammer, tomorrow you may be the nail.”





Mwanza added that politicians appeared to repeat the same mistakes made by their predecessors, despite clear lessons from Zambia’s political history.