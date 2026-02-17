POLITICIANS WARNED AGAINST BELIEVING FOREIGN PROPHECIES OF WINNING AUGUST 13 GENERAL ELECTIONS.





By: Thomas Afroman Mwale



The Bishops Council of Zambia has cautioned politicians against relying on foreign prophecies to predict who will emerge as president in the forthcoming August 13th General Elections.





The Council noted that several recent prophecies allegedly made by foreign clergy did not materialize, raising questions about the credibility of such declarations.





Bishop Charles Phiri told Sun FM TV News in an Interview that the country must scrutinize the growing influence of self proclaimed PAPAs on social media many of whom are accused of brainwashing unsuspecting citizens.





He recommended a reformation of the Ministry of National Guidance and Religious Affairs to address these issues and suggested imposing bans on certain foreign men of God whose teachings are questionable.





Meanwhile,Bishop Phiri welcomed President Hakainde Hichilema’s pronouncements on the institutionalization of the National Day of Prayer, Fasting, Repentance, and Reconciliation, including the potential gazetting of the day Zambia was declared a Christian nation.