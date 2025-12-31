POLITICS THAT LEAD TO NOWHERE – KAMBWILI’S ATTACKS AGAINST MUNDUBILE



I listened to a phone conversation of an audio that has gone viral.



One caller is identified as Kambwili and another as Kashishi.





I have no way of independently verifying the authenticity of these voices.



However, the principle I wish to speak to is that opposition attacking opposition is a road that leads to nowhere.





This is because opposition politics must lead to one particular direction – the formation of the next government.



And you move in this direction by offering alternative policies to those of the incumbent.





Personal attacks are the excuses used to cover up deficiencies in policy dialogue.



It’s the kind of tactics employed in densely populated areas among quarreling neighbors marked by the exchange of unprintables shouted loud enough for all to hear.





The Zambian voter has seen this too many times to be swayed.



Voters stand to benefit absolutely nothing from personal attacks.





Voters are intelligent enough to know that Mundubile has been attacking the UPND policy stunts since they came into office.



If they have known of any wrongdoing about him, why haven’t they arrested him all along?





He recently categorically accused them of bribing parliamentarians so that they could vote in favor of Bill 7, wouldn’t they have hit back at him?



Who would be in possession of the record of unfulfilled invoices between government and Kambwili?





These attacks can only be interpreted one way – Mundubile must be looking politically too good for some people.



The opposition must condemn in no uncertain terms attacks against anyone within their ranks.





The effort now must be to close ranks and present a united front against a very formidable candidate.



Make no mistake: taking on Hichilema is not going to be an easy undertaking however you choose to discredit his record in office.





It’s therefore naive, utter carelessness and politically suicidal to turn the salvos against Hichilema unto a fellow opposition leader.



It’s a luxury the opposition can ill-afford.