Poll places President HH at 75% Approval Rate

IF elections were held today, President Hakainde Hichilema would win with 60 percent of the vote, compared to 35 percent for opposition candidates.







This is according to a new national poll conducted by independent consultants under the supervision of leading demographer Dr Namuunda Mutombo of the University of Zambia.





The poll indicates that in a hypothetical presidential election held today, President Hichilema would enjoy a substantial advantage in a direct matchup, securing between 58 and 63 percent of the vote in all head-to-head scenarios against potential unified opposition candidates.





The survey also points to rising optimism about Zambia’s direction and growing support for President Hichilema ahead of the 2026 elections.





“The poll was conducted between 2nd and 15th October 2025, interviewing 1,009 adults aged 18 and above across all 10 provinces and 49 districts. Face-to-face household interviews were carried out with a margin of error of ±3.1 percent. The sample was weighted to reflect national demographics by age, gender, and rural/urban residence. Interviews were conducted in Bemba, Nyanja, Lozi, Tonga, Kaonde, Luvale, and Lunda. Previous waves were conducted in April 2024 and May 2025, allowing trend analysis over time,” the poll report states.





Nearly two-thirds of respondents now agree that “Zambia is slowly turning a corner and there is light at the end of the tunnel,” reflecting a significant improvement in public mood compared with previous surveys.





The opinion poll also shows that 58 percent of Zambians believe President Hichilema has largely kept the promises he made to voters, countering opposition narratives and reinforcing perceptions of credibility and delivery.



