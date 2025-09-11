Poll Predicts Lazarus Chakwera to Win Malawi’s September Election with 55% of the Vote

A new poll conducted by Shyley Kondowe and colleagues predicts that Malawi Congress Party (MCP) leader Lazarus Chakwera will win the September 16 election.

According to the poll, Chakwera is expected to secure 55 percent of the vote, while Peter Mutharika of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) will come in second with 34.8 percent.

The report also reveals that 10.2 percent of registered voters remain undecided.

In terms of parliamentary seats, the poll forecasts that the DPP will secure 53 seats in the southern region due to Mutharika’s influence, while the MCP is projected to win 73 seats in the central region.