Polokwane Manager Accused of Awarding R56 Million Tender to Zimbabwean Boyfriend

A major corruption scandal has hit the Polokwane Municipality, throwing Limpopo’s political leadership into crisis. Executive Mayor John Mpe and Municipal Manager Thuso Nemungumoni are under fire after being accused of awarding a R56.3 million tender to a company allegedly owned by Nemungumoni’s boyfriend, a Zimbabwean national said to also have close ties to the mayor.

R56 Million Tender Awarded to Zimbabwean Boyfriend

At the heart of the scandal is a 2023 infrastructure contract handed to Saatchi Civil Engineering, a company owned by Nemungumoni’s romantic partner. Critics say the deal didn’t follow proper procurement processes, raising red flags about nepotism, corruption, and the undue influence of foreign nationals in local government contracts.

Insiders allege that the tender was not openly advertised or competitively bid for, a move that has sparked outrage among opposition parties and watchdog groups. They’re demanding an urgent investigation into what they see as a textbook case of abuse of office.

Leaked List Raises More Questions

Making matters worse, a leaked list of tender beneficiaries from the 2022/2023 financial year is now doing the rounds on social media. The document appears to show a pattern of contracts being awarded to people with political connections or links to foreign nationals.

Although the list hasn’t been officially verified, it has fuelled growing public anger and added momentum to calls for a forensic audit of the municipality’s procurement practices.

Mayor and Municipal Manager remain silent

As outrage spreads, Mayor Mpe and Manager Nemungumoni have yet to address the public. Meanwhile, pressure is mounting for law enforcement agencies — including the Hawks and the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) — to step in and uncover the full extent of what many are calling a blatant looting of public funds.