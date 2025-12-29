Pop Queen Beyonce is officially a billionaire.

According to Forbes, her net worth is now estimated at over $1 billion, after she concluded her successful Cowboy Carter Tour in 2025, which grossed over $407 million, after dropping her mega-hit studio album, Cowboy Carter, in 2024.

The 44-year-old superstar received lots of opportunities after the release of Cowboy Carter, including “new commercial opportunities,” her world tour, which was the highest-grossing of the year, and more in 2025, according to Forbes.

The magazine reports that the singer earned $148 million in 2025 alone. The last estimate of her net worth had her at $780 million.

At just 44, the mother of three has cemented herself as a financial powerhouse.

Beyoncé’s journey began in the late 1990s with Destiny’s Child, the girl group that sold over 60 million records and laid the foundation for her solo career.

She broke out with her 2003 solo debut, Dangerously in Love, eventually selling over 200 million records worldwide, making her one of the best-selling artists in history.

She is renowned for her electrifying live performances, bringing dance and choreography to a whole new level. Her 2023 Renaissance World Tour grossed a staggering $579 million across 56 shows, averaging S$10 million per night, becoming one of her highest-earning tours ever.

Her 2024-2025 Cowboy Carter Tour defied country music barriers, debuting at No. 1 with hits like “Texas Hold ’Em.” Forbes initially valued her net worth at $780 million in 2025 among self-made women.

Beyoncé’s business ventures have also been lucrative. She co-launched Ivy Park with Adidas in 2016, regaining full control in 2022, and launched a luxury haircare line Cécred in 2024, which sold out instantly and is projected to earn Sh13 billion ($100 million).

Her husband, business mogul Jay-Z, whose net worth is reportedly $2.5 billion, and the couple’s combined fortune exceeds $4 billion.

Beyoncé is the fifth musician to have joined the billionaire club, after her husband, Jay-Z, Taylor Swift, Rihanna, and Bruce Springsteen.