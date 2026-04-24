Pope calls for US and Iran to return to peace negotiations

Pope Leo XIV has urged the US and Iran to continue peace talks aimed at ending the war, saying the conflict has left “an entire population in Iran of innocent people suffering”.

His comments come after a high-profile spat with US President Donald Trump, who posted a lengthy attack on the pontiff, a vocal critic of the US-Israeli military operation in Iran.

“I would encourage the continuation of dialogue for peace, that all sides make every effort to promote peace, remove the threat of war, and respect international law,” he said on a flight back to Rome following a visit to four African countries.

“As a pastor, I cannot be in favour of war and I would like to encourage everyone to make efforts to seek answers that come from a culture of peace, not hatred and division.”

He also revealed he carries with him the picture of a Muslim child in Lebanon who was photographed holding a “Welcome Pope Leo” sign during his visit to the country last year.

“In this latest phase of the war he was killed,” the Pope said.