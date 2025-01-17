Pope Francis has suffered a fall and injured his right arm but did not sustain any fractures, according to a statement from the Vatican. The Holy See press office reported that the 88-year-old pontiff fell Thursday morning at Casa Santa Marta, his residence, resulting in a contusion to his right forearm. The statement noted that his arm has been immobilized as a precautionary measure.

Photographs released by the Vatican showed the pope wearing a cloth sling while continuing with his official duties. Despite the fall, Francis maintained a full schedule, holding five meetings on Thursday, including one with Alvaro Lario, President of the International Fund of Agricultural Development, and another with priests from an Argentine college in Rome.

The incident follows the pope’s general audience on Wednesday, where he appeared in good spirits, even tossing a tennis ball to a dog during a circus performance. However, this marks the second fall for the pope in recent weeks. In early December, he sustained a large bruise on his chin after falling and hitting his bedside table during the night.

Pope Francis has faced several health challenges in recent years. Since 2022, he has been using a wheelchair due to knee pain and mobility issues. In his recently published autobiography Hope, the pope addressed his health, describing it as generally good while acknowledging the realities of aging. “The reality is, quite simply, that I am old,” he wrote.

Reflecting on his physical limitations, Francis admitted that initially, using a wheelchair was “embarrassing,” but he emphasized the importance of adapting to old age. “Old age never arrives by itself, and it must be accepted for what it is,” he said. He also noted, “The Church is governed using the head and the heart, not the legs. I do physiotherapy twice a week, I use a walking stick, do as many steps as I can, and I carry on.”

The pope has ruled out resigning from his position, reaffirming his commitment to leading the Church despite his physical challenges.