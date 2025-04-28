POPE FRANCIS LEGACY MUST CONTINUE



Rome-28.04.25



The Zambian delegation led by Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Hon. Mulambo Haimbe S.C M.P has left Rome with a profound sense of gratitude and a call to honour the legacy of His Holiness Pope Francis in a spirit of unity and love.



Others in the delegation included Minister of Infrastructure, Housing and Development Hon Charles Milupi M.P, Zambia Conference of Catholic Bishops president and Archbishop of Kasama The Most Reverend Ignatius Chama and Chipata Diocese Bishop George Zumaile Lungu. They represented President Hakainde Hichilema and the Zambian people.



The delegation joined thousands of the Catholic community in viewing the body of Pope Francis at St. Peter’s Basilica on 25th April 2025. The body lay in state for three days for public visitation.



The delegation took time to pray on behalf of the Zambian people.



Zambia’s Ambassador to the Holy See Her Excellency Ms. Macenje Mazoka and her counterpart Ms Patricia Chisanga Kondolo, Zambia’s Ambassador to Italy were also part of the delegation.



On 26th April 2025 the delegation joined the global Catholic community as well as the world leaders for a state funeral mass of Pope Francis at the courtyard in front of St Peter’s Square. His remains were taken to a final resting place, Major Mary.



During this solemn occasion, President Hakainde Hichilema has encouraged the Zambian people to honour the life of His Holiness Pope Francis and become instruments of peace, unity and compassion. The Preident also declared Saturday, 26th April 2025 a day of national mourning in honour of His Holiness Pope Francis.



Following the Vaticans nine days of the traditional mourning period for Pope Francis, the College of Cardinals will gather in the Sistine Chapel between 6th and 11th May to begin the secretive conclave to elect his successor. Only cardinals under the age of 80 (135 in total) are eligible to vote. They will remain locked inside the chapel until a new pope is chosen by a two-thirds majority. The process, unchanged for centuries, continues until consensus is reached and a new pontiff is revealed to the world signaled by white smoke piping from the chapels chimney.



Issued by

Pamela Mulenga

First Secretary-Press

Rome

Italy



#ForeignAffairsZambia

