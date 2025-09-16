Pope Leo criticizes huge salaries of CEOs in comparison to ordinary workers

Pope Leo XIV has voiced strong concern over growing income inequality, criticizing the vast salaries of chief executives compared to those of ordinary workers and specifically citing Tesla’s trillion-dollar compensation package for Elon Musk.

In his first sit-down media interview since being elected in May, the first American pope described excessive executive pay as a driver of polarization in society.

“CEOs that 60 years ago might have been making four to six times more than what the workers are receiving … it’s (now) 600 times more than the average workers are receiving,” Leo said.

He also referenced reports that Musk is on track to become the world’s first trillionaire, questioning what such wealth accumulation means for society.

”What does that mean and what’s that about? If that is the only thing that has value anymore, then we’re in big trouble,” he continued.

The interview, conducted by Elise Allen of Catholic news site Crux in late July, will feature in her forthcoming biography of the new pontiff.

In the wide-ranging conversation, Leo admitted he was on a “huge learning curve,” noting that stepping into the role of a scrutinized world leader was a “totally new aspect” for him, and that he had to “jump in on the deep end of the pool very quickly.”

He also spoke about his hopes for an end to the Russia-Ukraine war, while lamenting that the United Nations has “lost its ability to bring people together on multilateral issues.”

Leo, born in Chicago, became the first pope from the United States in the Catholic Church’s 2,000-year history when he was elected on May 8. He spent much of his adult life as a missionary and bishop in Peru before Pope Francis appointed him to a senior Vatican role in 2023.

Since his election, Leo has signaled continuity with Francis’ advocacy on social issues — including migration, poverty, and climate change — but with his own personal style.

Leo, who holds Peruvian citizenship, described himself as “an American who still loves Peru” and admitted he would likely support Peru in a World Cup match against the United States.

Sunday also marked Leo’s 70th birthday, making him relatively youthful compared to his predecessors, who were several years older at the time of their election. As he led midday prayers from the balcony of St. Peter’s, groups in the crowd held up banners wishing him a happy birthday, while a band played in his honor.

The pope thanked them warmly, along with his parents and “all those who have remembered me in their prayers.”