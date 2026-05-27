BREAKING: Pope Leo XIV calls for AI to be “disarmed” and freed from systems of domination and exclusion





Pope Leo XIV is making his voice heard on one of the most consequential issues of our time, delivering a pointed condemnation of artificial intelligence systems being used as tools of oppression and exclusion. In remarks that landed with unmistakable force, the newly elected pontiff described hearing deeply troubling accounts of algorithms denying people access to healthcare, employment, and basic security based on data corrupted by bias and prejudice.





The pope did not speak in abstractions. He described the silence of people who have no voice when decisions that generate new forms of suffering are made by systems that operate without accountability or transparency. It was a direct challenge to the tech industry and the governments that have largely allowed it to self-regulate while real people pay the price.





Drawing a striking parallel to one of the Catholic Church’s most enduring moral commitments, Pope Leo XIV connected AI to the cause of nuclear disarmament, arguing that just as the world has long recognized the obligation to limit weapons capable of mass destruction, AI now demands a similar reckoning. He called for the technology to be freed from what he described as logics of domination, exclusion, and death.





The statement carries particular weight given the political context. As Trump and his allies have embraced AI with virtually no concern for civil liberties or algorithmic accountability, and as MAGA figures have actively championed the dismantling of oversight mechanisms, Pope Leo XIV is drawing a firm moral line that cuts directly against that approach.





For a global church with over a billion followers, this is not a minor policy statement. It is a theological and moral indictment of the direction powerful governments and corporations are taking this technology, and a call for the world to treat AI governance as a human rights issue rather than a business opportunity.