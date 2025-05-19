Pope Leo XIV inaugurated as first American pontiff in historic Vatican ceremony





On May 18, Pope Leo XIV, the first American pope, was formally inaugurated during a solemn Mass in St. Peter’s Square, marking a new chapter for the Catholic Church.





The Chicago-born pontiff, formerly Cardinal Robert Prevost, drew an estimated 150,000 to 200,000 pilgrims and dignitaries, including U.S. Vice President JD Vance and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, to the Vatican.





The liturgy, rich in tradition, saw Pope Leo XIV receive the pallium and the Ring of the Fisherman, symbols of his authority and connection to St. Peter. In his homily, the 67-year-old pope urged the Church to be a “leaven of unity” in a polarized world, emphasizing love and charity.





“The Church does not impose; it proposes,” he said, calling for renewed faith in a time of global division.





The ceremony, which included prayers at St. Peter’s tomb and multilingual Gospel readings, underscored the pope’s universal mission. As the 267th successor to St. Peter, Pope Leo XIV’s papacy begins under intense global scrutiny, with hopes his leadership will bridge divides within and beyond the Church