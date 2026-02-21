POPE SNUBS WASHINGTON: Leo XIV Chooses Migrants Over America’s Big Birthday





In a striking diplomatic rebuff, JD Vance traveled to Rome to formally invite Pope Leo XIV to headline America’s 250th anniversary celebrations but the historic first American pope has declined.





The decision lands just days after Leo also turned down an invitation from Donald Trump to join the White House’s proposed “Board of Peace,” signaling a widening chill between the Vatican and the Trump-Vance administration.





Instead of attending July 4 events in Washington, the pontiff will travel to Lampedusa, where he plans to stand in solidarity with migrants arriving on Europe’s southern frontier.





According to multiple reports citing Vatican News and Reuters, the move comes through official Vatican scheduling drawing a stark moral and political contrast on America’s milestone Independence Day.