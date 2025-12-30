Popular Nigerian Influencer Lazy Writa Commits Su!c!de

Life can be complicated sometimes, and it forces people to take unthinkable risks to either go hard or go home.

December 29, 2025, has been a sad day for Nigeria as a promising influencer who was doing amazing, Lazy Writa, has taken his life at his residence after writing a heartfelt message to his lovely family and amazing friends.

He collaborated with Nokia, Google, Star Beer of Nigeria Breweries, Durex, Blu, Stanbic Bank, and other prominent institutions.

Lazy Writa helped the brands above to reach their target audience through social media, and from this, he was living a good life.

Before he exited the world of the living, he recently explained why he distanced himself from everyone and even things that made him happy, on November 10, 2025, but most people did not pay attention to that.

He said, “A lot of people, especially my friends, are still asking where I’ve been and why I disappeared, not just online, but in life too.

It got to a time when everything felt too loud, and I just couldn’t keep up anymore. The things that used to bring me joy started to feel heavy, and even the simplest moments lost their spark. It wasn’t just social media I fell out of love with… it was life itself. A lot of things lost meaning, and each day after just hurried by in a blur, leaving me behind.

So I stepped away, to breathe, to remember who I was beneath all the noise. I took a pause long enough to feel alive again. Slowly, I am finding pieces of myself again, in small joys, in honest conversations, and most especially in the quiet moments.

So forgive me if you felt like I disappeared on you. I did it on myself too. I am learning to fall back in love with life, with peace, and showing up even when it feels like a struggle, so this one is a cheers to everyone who’s ever gone through days like this and to taking it all one day at a time.”

This is what he posted: “Don’t cry for me, please o… I lived a full and adventurous life, people who know me can testify, but I just don’t have the energy to continue anymore.

Now, I am Happy, Unburdened and FREEEEEE !!! The only things I regret are not watching the new episodes of Stranger Things and not getting married to the LOML when I had a chance to, till she moved on. She’s reading this. Please don’t cry and don’t shoulder any blame, regardless of everything we went through. Through my happiest and saddest days, you were the best thing that ever happened to me. I want you to LIVE, LOVE, LAUGH, MAKE BABIES, and be HAPPY!

And yes! These are some of the last nice photos I took. Wouldn’t it be nice to hoard them, yeah?

I love you, Nene, Mary, Israel, Wadi, and Roy. I would choose you all to be my family over and over and over and over again. You made this journey of life better (with love and kiss emojis)

I deleted all my socials across all platforms. I have just this one left, and I felt it was imperative my friends and loved ones see this message so no false narrative is written, and so they know I’m good and in a better place.

I love you all. Kiss kiss. Rest well, Anda.”