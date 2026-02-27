PORTRAYING THE PRESIDENT IN A COFFIN – DARK HUMOR GONE TOO FAR- Kellys Kaunda

PORTRAYING THE PRESIDENT IN A COFFIN – DARK HUMOR GONE TOO FAR

By Kellys Kaunda

I can defend a lot of things including the decriminalization of all insult laws even if directed at me but I ll never defend portraying the living in a coffin.

This is dark humor gone too far. This is as sickening as wishing someone dead.

In life, there’re lines you don’t cross. And wishing someone dead, let alone, portraying them in a coffin, is one of them.

No matter how strongly you dislike President Hichilema, never wish him dead.

He may not be useful to you but he is definitely useful to many other people.

The office he occupies is not a personal office to warrant personal attacks.

Instead, he occupies a public office where the currency of trade is public policy.

So, argue with him on these matters and leave matters of personal health, life and death to himself and God.

Until I saw that image of him in the coffin, I didn’t know that I’d feel emotionally affected if he died.

It reminded me of the day when Mwanawasa died. Until that day, the man was just a distant figure to me.

But I found myself shedding a tear on the news of his passing away.

I realized that no one should wish anyone dead, let alone make a joke out of it.

To the President, may the good Lord see you way into your old age with abundant health.