Portugal protests expulsion of reporters from Guinea-Bissau beforeelection

Portugal's government on Friday condemned the expulsion of
   reporting teams of state news agency Lusa and two African units
   of broadcaster RTP from Guinea-Bissau in the run-up to a
   postponed election scheduled to be held in November in the West
   African country.


   The Foreign Ministry said in a statement it had "immediately
   summoned the ambassador of the Republic of Guinea-Bissau in
   Lisbon for explanations and clarifications" for a meeting that
   will take place on Saturday.




   "The Portuguese government strongly condemns the decision of
   the government of the Republic of Guinea-Bissau to order the
   removal of Lusa, RTP Africa, and RDP Africa from that country
   and their respective termination of broadcasts," it said,
   calling the move "highly reprehensible and unjustifiable".


   No explanations for the move were provided by either
   Guinea-Bissau, which announced the expulsion in a government
   decree earlier on Friday, or Portugal. The representatives of
   the media outlets have until August 19 to leave the country.


   Guinea-Bissau's President Umaro Sissoco Embalo said in March he
   would run for a second term, backtracking on earlier promises
   to step down and stoking tensions over postponed elections,
   with his opponents saying that his term expired in February.


   A dispute over when Embalo's presidential term, which began in
   2020, should end has heightened tensions that risk unrest in
   the former Portuguese colony with a history of military coups.
   On August 7, Embalo, a former army general, appointed by decree
   a new prime minister, Braima Camara - the third premier since
   Embalo took office in 2020 - replacing Rui Duarte de Barros.


   In March, a political mission of the Economic Community of West
   Africa States (ECOWAS), deployed to help reach a consensus on
   how to conduct the election, said it had to leave "following
   threats by Umaro Sissoco Embalo to expel it".
   The presidential and legislative elections are scheduled to be
   held on November 23.

