Portugal protests expulsion of reporters from Guinea-Bissau beforeelection

Portugal's government on Friday condemned the expulsion of

reporting teams of state news agency Lusa and two African units

of broadcaster RTP from Guinea-Bissau in the run-up to a

postponed election scheduled to be held in November in the West

African country.





The Foreign Ministry said in a statement it had "immediately

summoned the ambassador of the Republic of Guinea-Bissau in

Lisbon for explanations and clarifications" for a meeting that

will take place on Saturday.









"The Portuguese government strongly condemns the decision of

the government of the Republic of Guinea-Bissau to order the

removal of Lusa, RTP Africa, and RDP Africa from that country

and their respective termination of broadcasts," it said,

calling the move "highly reprehensible and unjustifiable".





No explanations for the move were provided by either

Guinea-Bissau, which announced the expulsion in a government

decree earlier on Friday, or Portugal. The representatives of

the media outlets have until August 19 to leave the country.





Guinea-Bissau's President Umaro Sissoco Embalo said in March he

would run for a second term, backtracking on earlier promises

to step down and stoking tensions over postponed elections,

with his opponents saying that his term expired in February.





A dispute over when Embalo's presidential term, which began in

2020, should end has heightened tensions that risk unrest in

the former Portuguese colony with a history of military coups.

On August 7, Embalo, a former army general, appointed by decree

a new prime minister, Braima Camara - the third premier since

Embalo took office in 2020 - replacing Rui Duarte de Barros.





In March, a political mission of the Economic Community of West

Africa States (ECOWAS), deployed to help reach a consensus on

how to conduct the election, said it had to leave "following

threats by Umaro Sissoco Embalo to expel it".

The presidential and legislative elections are scheduled to be

held on November 23.