‎Possibility of Tonse working with PF remains – Zumani

‎… once we have a candidate the PF also picks up a presidential candidate, will sit down together and maybe negotiate who should be president and running mate





‎By Mubanga Mubanga

‎

‎Former political advisor to late sixth president Edgar Lungu, Chris Zumani Zimba, says there is a possibility of PF working with Tonse Alliance in the August 13, 2026 elections, once both parties have elected their presidential candidates.



‎

‎But Zimba said acting PF president Given Lubinda does not have powers to expel PF Mporokoso member of parliament Brian Mundubile because the current party president is Robert Chabinga.



‎

‎Last Friday, Mundubile filed his nominations for the position of Tonse alliance chairperson. This was despite the party led by Lubinda urging its members not to take part in the Tonse Alliance affairs.



‎

‎https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/there-is-possibility-of-pf-tonse-working-together-in-august-2026-elections-zimba/