POSSIBLE WAYS IN WHICH “DIRTY” MONEY IS BEING CLEANED IN ZAMBIA

Authored By Mupishi Jones

Let’s begin by being on the same page,we all agree that there was a lot of cash money in the hands of ‘PEPS’ (Politically Exposed Persons) during the fallen regime,I hope it’s a no contest preposition!

Another fact,soon before and just after the 2021 general elections and subsequent change of government,many PEPs further withdrew a lot of cash from the banks because of it’s unexplainable and questionable source.

Today the corruption environment has completely changed, one has to account for whatever wealth and cash deposits made.Therefore,our PEPs have very little option to spend those huge cash stacks in their possession,worse still, they can’t deposit it into any bank accounts.A few took this cash for “safe” keeping to their cousins’ houses,we all know this story.

Today many of these PEPs have come up with ways of cleaning up that cash so that they can start spending without being suspected.

How are they doing this?

That’s the subject of my article today.

MUSICIANS, FILLING STATIONS, NIGHT CLUBS,SLAY QUEENS .

PEPs with stacks of hidden cash money are using renowned musicians, fuel filling stations, Night Clubs, Saloons and Barbershops especially owned by Slay queens because of their cash business transactions.They are publicly and openly cutting performance show deals with musicians, filling stations, Night Clubs, Saloons and Barbershop owners.No one pays entry fees through bank transfers or cheques during live performances, refueling at gas stations, Night Clubs or saloons..Its cash which is expected to be banked the following morning.Now during those morning bankings, instead of depositing what was collected during last evening’s performance and transactions,they deposit the hidden “stacked cash”. During the normal business transactions,they don’t care whether they’ve made loses or not.After several such live shows, the musician openly and publicly declares dividends to the PEP.The PEP gets a fraction of the hidden stacks and start spending.

These are the slay queens, musicians and other partners in crime that are making a lot of noise against the current government.They think because they were not in the previous government,then they cannot be suspected of corruption!

However, one day they’ll be exposed

I submit

Mupishi Jones

