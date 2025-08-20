Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba writes:

Postmortem Report Out, Enoch Simfukwe was brutally beaten, tortured to death





There has been a great attempt to prevent or manipulate or cover-up the sad case of the murder of a youth Enoch Simfukwe.





Zambia Police Spokesperson Rae Hamoonga has issued contradictory and contraversial statements.



He claimed that Eric Simfukwe was sent to pour sulphuric acid on her by Fatima, the enstranged wife to Nathan Chinyeremi Bartham, Maria’s new partner.



This was a careless attempt by Hamoonga to shift the blame to the victim.





Hamoonga was later quoted as stating that Maria Zaloumis acted in self-defence, portraying a picture that the Zambia Police had become a competent court of law and had determined, without investigations, that Maria acted in self defence.





Simon Mwewa Lane who is a chief vlogger to President Hakainde Hichilema also went on a smear campaign, claiming that Maria Zaloumis acted in self-defence, and later claimed that the murder must be attributed to her workers as “she didn’t lift a finger against the victim”.



Postmortem results have now revealed the trut.