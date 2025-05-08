Potential Diddy juror excused after admitting it’ll be hard for him to quit smoking marijuana during trial

Sean “Diddy” Combs’ sex trafficking trial commenced on Monday with jury selection that also took place on Tuesday. The embattled music executive, whose high-profile trial could last up to eight weeks, has drawn widespread attention following his arrest and prosecution.

During Tuesday’s jury selection, a potential juror opened up about his marijuana usage and was ultimately dismissed after he admitted that it was going to be difficult for him to quit smoking weed during the trial, PEOPLE reported.

“I smoke marijuana personally for recreational use,” the potential juror told the court. And though he claimed that his use of marijuana wouldn’t affect his partiality during the trial, he agreed his judgment could be impacted by that.

The potential juror also answered in the affirmative when he was asked if he could do away with smoking while sitting on the weeks-long trial. But he stated that he smoked marijuana nightly, and had even done so “last night.”

The potential juror was ultimately excused after he admitted it was going to be hard for him to quit. Per PEOPLE, 35 jurors have so far been given the all-clear to sit on the trial, with a total of 45 expected to be selected. The jury is also expected to be seated on Wednesday.

As previously reported by Face2Face Africa, Combs, 55, was arrested by federal agents on September 16 and charged with sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy, and transportation to engage in prostitution. Combs, who entered a not-guilty plea, is being held without bail at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn. The Bad Boy Records founder is additionally facing multiple sexual assault lawsuits.

Combs is accused of orchestrating “Freak-Offs,” described as elaborate, produced sex performances that he directed, recorded, and sometimes participated in.

Combs’ legal woes started after CNN shared a video of him assaulting his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura at a Los Angeles hotel in 2016. The rapper and music executive had initially denied allegations of rape and abuse from Cassie. But he later issued an apology on social media after the circulation of the video.

The 55-year-old could be sentenced to life in prison if found guilty of the charges.