POTENTIAL LEADERSHIP DUO FOR ZAMBIA’S PF



…..Given Lubinda as President & Brian Mundubile as Vice President



Article by Augustine Mwewa, Independent Aspiring MP for Bahati Constituency





Following the demise of the Sixth President ECL who was until his death PF President and Considering the political landscape in Zambia, I reflect on the potential leadership combination of Given Lubinda as President of the Patriotic Front (PF) and Brian Mundubile as Vice President.





Both individuals have demonstrated capabilities and maturity in their respective engagements.



Key Observations



1. Given Lubinda’s Strengths



His experience and handling of party structures in Kabwata Constituency showcase his leadership capabilities, suggesting potential for a top leadership role like Party President.





2. Brian Mundubile’s Profile



Brian Mundubile has shown maturity in managing affairs, indicating he could excel in significant roles like Vice President, complementing a leadership team.





3. Synergy & Potential



A duo of Given Lubinda (President) and Brian Mundubile (Vice President) could bring balanced leadership and bolster PF’s prospects in Zambia’s political arena.





Perspectives on Leadership



– Experience Matters



Both Given Lubinda and Brian Mundubile bring experience and demonstrated competence.





– Complementary Skills



Their combination could offer a blend of party management insight (Given Lubinda) and broader governance capability (Brian Mundubile).





My Stance as an Independent Candidate



As an independent aspiring MP for Bahati Constituency, I focus on representing Bahati’s interests and observing dynamics impacting Zambia’s development and communities. Though I left the PF in 2021 and have since remained partyless, I maintain friendships and connections within the party, allowing me a perspective on collaborative efforts for Zambia’s progress.





Focus on Bahati Constituency



– Development Priorities



In Bahati, issues like infrastructure improvement, education enhancement (like electrifying Mantumbusa Primary School), and community progress are key.





– Serving the People



My aim is working for Bahati Constituency’s people and their advancement.





Personal Note



Despite being partyless, I retain relationships with friends and acquaintances in the PF and other political circles, informing my observations on Zambia’s political landscape and leadership potential.