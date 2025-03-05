POVERTY RANKING SHAMEFUL



Amb Anthony Mukwita



5th Mar 25



The prevailing global poverty ranking of Zambia is a disgrace says International Relations analyst and author Amb. Anthony Mukwita in an interview with Millenium TV in Lusaka.



Amb. Mukwita adds that the ‘upward adjustment’ of the high cost of living in Zambia announced by the JCTR recently only makes the Zambia economic and poverty outlook look ‘gloom’.



“It’s shameful for the 2nd largest producer of copper in Africa to be ranked 6th poorest nation on earth,” Amb. Mukwita said, “ it’s even worse that the JCTR says an average family of five in Lusaka now needs almost K12,000 to survive on basic food alone before rent, transport and other important bills.”



Up to 64 percent of Zambia’s population of about 20 million people live in abject poverty according to official statistics which are worrying.



The diplomat turned author and analyst said the challenge now is ‘on the government to create an atmosphere that shall give birth to a path to job creation and poverty reaction.’



Amb. Mukwita was speaking in a rare interview conducted by 15 year old teen-age high school girls commemorating the International Broadcasting Day for Children or IBDC that falls annually on 2nd March.



He advised the high school guest Hostesses Ruth Mvula and Naomi Luyando to nurture their dreams and turn them into reality.



“Tomorrow you (interviewers) could be President Hichilema, President Edgar Lungu, Ellen Degenress or Tyra Banks,” said Amb. Mukwita, “work hard and achieve your dreams so that you can contribute to national building in future because ‘imiti ikula empanga’.”

The seasoned envoy also used the IBDC platform to implore the government to reduce the ever escalating cost of food and general living as inflation gallops out of the roof.



“It’s sad that some Zambians are now going to sleep hungry or surviving on one meal when we are the number two super copper producer and exporter including emeralds,” said Amb. Mukwita.

The IBDC theme this year was “Ending Violence against Children through Safe Media.”



Amb. Mukwita also commended Millennium TV for coming up with an initiative to have children actually ‘take control’ on their international day.



Source: Millenium TV.