POVERTY! THE REAL OPPOSITION TO UPND – SILUMBE



As Zambia edges closer to the 2026 general elections, Leadership Movement (LM) President Dr. Richard Silumbe has sounded a stark warning to the ruling United Party for National Development (UPND), claiming that the greatest threat to the party’s hold on power is not opposition politicians, but the very poverty that grips the nation.





During a tour of Kanyama Compound, Dr. Silumbe underscored the daily hardships confronting residents, noting that government interventions, including the Community Development Fund (CDF) and Cash for Work programs, have failed to reach those who need them most. “The people of Kanyama and other compounds are the main opposition,” Dr. Silumbe said, pointing to persistent deprivation, unemployment, and lack of opportunities.





The LM leader was sharply critical of the UPND government’s policies, asserting that foreigners are often prioritized over Zambians in the exploitation of the country’s natural resources. He singled out the mining sector, where licenses are frequently awarded to foreign companies rather than empowering local youth. “Zambians want to own and control their minerals, rather than see foreigners reap the benefits while our young people are left behind,” Dr. Silumbe said.





He also decried the government’s approach to land ownership, calling for titled land to be distributed to citizens rather than giving thousands of hectares to foreign investors. Additionally, Dr. Silumbe urged the government to reduce the tax burden on local traders, providing incentives similar to those extended to foreign investors.



The LM’s Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Solomon Ngoma, outlined an alternative development agenda, including the establishment of state farms under the Zambia National Service (ZNS) to secure national food security. He criticized the government’s practice of exporting surplus stock abroad instead of ensuring food stability for Zambians.





Dr. Silumbe’s comments highlight a growing tension between citizen expectations and government policy, with poverty increasingly seen as a critical political issue. Observers suggest that how the UPND addresses these concerns could shape voter sentiment and the country’s political landscape in the run-up to the 2026 elections.



