Power Dynamos And FC Muza Are Likely To Play Home Matches Outside Of Zambia

POWER DYNAMOS AND FC MUZA ARE LIKELY TO PLAY HOME MATCHES AWAY.

your take on our representatives playing home games away from home?

In a recent development, the National Heroes Stadium in Zambia has been banned from hosting international matches by the Confederation of African Football (CAF). The stadium, which has been a prominent venue for sporting events, has failed to meet the required standards set by CAF. This ban has raised concerns for Power Dynamos and FC MUZA, the country’s representatives in the CAF Interclub competitions.

Power Dynamos will be competing in the CAF Champions League, while FC MUZA, the runners-up, will participate in the CAF Confederation Cup for the upcoming season. With the ban on the National Heroes Stadium, both teams are now faced with the possibility of playing their home matches outside of Zambia.

Recognizing the seriousness of the situation, Andrew Kamanga, the President of the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ), has expressed his concerns regarding the stadia’s condition. Kamanga emphasized the need for urgent improvements to ensure that both teams can play their matches in their home country.

“There is a great risk of our two continental envoys playing their matches outside the country if the stadia earmarked to host their matches are not worked on,” Kamanga stated. He further highlighted that CAF has provided a checklist outlining the necessary improvements, with the condition of the turfs at both stadia being the top priority.

Amid these challenges, there is a glimmer of hope for Levy Mwanawasa Stadium. The stadium’s lifeline has been extended to host the Africa Cup of Nations match between Zambia and Ivory Coast on June 17th. However, it will then require immediate attention and renovation to meet CAF’s standards.

President Kamanga has assured that FAZ will collaborate with the relevant authorities responsible for the two facilities to find a national solution. It is imperative to address the deficiencies and ensure that the necessary upgrades are carried out swiftly. The aim is to meet CAF’s requirements and enable Zambian teams to host their home matches, providing the local fans with an opportunity to support their clubs on the continental stage.