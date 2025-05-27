“POWER GRAB IN PROGRESS: GOVT PLOTS ELITIST CONSTITUTIONAL COUP — OYV EXPLODES!”





In a scathing and unflinching critique, Operation Young Vote (OYV) has launched a blistering attack on the Zambian Government’s proposed constitutional amendments, branding them as “toxic,” “myopic,” and a betrayal of democratic values. The youth-led governance watchdog did not mince words, accusing political elites of orchestrating a self-serving legislative coup under the guise of reform.





Calling the amendments a “constitutional disaster in disguise,” OYV Executive Director Guess Nyirenda stated that the government’s move is not only illegitimate due to the absence of citizen consultation, but also alarmingly skewed toward protecting politicians’ interests over those of ordinary Zambians.





“The general citizenry will NOT benefit anything from the proposed constitutional amendments. In any case, the citizens will be the ones to continue suffering,” said Guess Nyirenda. “It’s deeply appalling that politicians want us to believe that their wellbeing equals the wellbeing of every Zambian. That is a dangerous lie.”





Among the most inflammatory provisions is a proposal to increase the number of Members of Parliament by over 100, a move OYV denounces as reckless and fiscally irresponsible, especially amid a national debt crisis and looming socio-economic uncertainty.





“This is a punch in the gut to struggling families. Instead of channeling resources to alleviate load-shedding, fund bursaries, or support SMEs, we are being asked to bankroll more politicians?” Nyirenda fumed.





OYV also tore into amendments related to the tenure and privileges of Cabinet Ministers and MPs. One change would allow them to remain in office for three months after Parliament is dissolved a loophole OYV believes is designed to weaponize incumbency.





“It’s nothing short of institutionalized political sabotage. It allows ruling elites to campaign from positions of power while others contest from the sidelines,” Nyirenda added.





The organisation further condemned proposed revisions to Article 52(6), warning that it opens the door to political manipulation where wealthy actors can allegedly buy off opposition candidates, leaving rival parties disenfranchised in critical by-elections.





“This is anarchic at best and an assassination of democracy at worst,” Nyirenda declared.



In what it describes as “a mockery of constitutionalism,” OYV revealed that 92.5% of the proposed changes are solely about politics and elections, with only a token 7.5% addressing definitions of children and youth.





“This is a deliberate strategy to entrench power among the elite while throwing crumbs to the masses,” the Executive Director charged.





OYV is now calling on citizens, civil society organisations, churches, traditional leaders, development partners, and even members of the ruling UPND to rise up and reject the proposed Bill 7.





“This amendment bill is not reform. It is regression, repression, and a red alert to all who value equity and accountability,” said Nyirenda.



The statement closes with a stark warning:



“Zambia is not in crisis because of elections or politicians. It is in crisis because of political arrogance, economic mismanagement, and constitutional manipulation. We must not allow greed to masquerade as governance.”



May 27, 2025

©️ KUMWESU