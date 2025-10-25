Power Must Serve the People, Not Control Them – Makebi Zulu



As Zambia commemorates sixty-one years of independence, Makebi Zulu has delivered a stirring national address calling for what he termed “Zambia’s Second Independence” a new era focused on economic freedom, social justice, and the restoration of democratic values.





In a statement issued this morning, Hon. Zulu reminded citizens that independence was not merely a historical milestone but a living promise a pledge of freedom, equality, dignity, and opportunity for every Zambian.





The Presidential aspirant states that despite six decades of sovereignty, the vision of the nation’s founding heroes remains unfulfilled. He pointed to unemployment among the youth, the struggles of small-scale farmers, and the shrinking space for free expression as symptoms of a deeper national crisis.





“Too many of our young people are jobless. Too many farmers struggle to survive. Too many voices are silenced for daring to speak the truth,” he said.





He has called on citizens to embrace “Second Independence 2.0” a movement aimed at achieving economic and social liberation to complement the political freedom secured in 1964 by Dr. Kenneth Kaunda, Simon Mwansa Kapwepwe, Harry Mwaanga Nkumbula, and others.





Counsel Zulu argued that the Zambia of today must be one where the nation’s wealth benefits its people first, power is balanced, and justice serves all not just the powerful.





“We see an economy that serves foreign interests before serving our own people. We see tribal divisions where unity once reigned. We see a government more interested in control than compassion,” he observed.





Addressing the youth directly, the young Nyuuuu Presidential aspirant has urged them to take ownership of the country’s future through active civic participation.





“You are the drivers of Second Independence 2.0. This is your generation’s call to duty. The freedom of tomorrow depends on your action today. Register to vote your voice is your power,” he emphasized.





He further called for national unity, respect for the rule of law, and a return to governance guided by compassion, moral courage, and service to the people.





The learned counsel concluded with a hopeful message, declaring that “Independence 2.0 is not a slogan but a movement of hope a movement to reclaim the heart and soul of our nation for democracy, for justice, for equality, and for the future of our children.”





“Our journey begins today,” he said. “Our freedom is not behind us it lies ahead. Let us rise as one people and complete the work our forefathers began.”





As the nation reflects on sixty-one years of self-rule, Hon. Zulu’s message resonates as both a challenge and an invitation to every Zambian, and especially the youth to transform independence from a memory into a mission.