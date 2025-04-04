PR GIRL MEDIA TO HOST THE 8TH ANNUAL BEERVILLE IN A DANCEHALL EDITION THIS SATURDAY, 5 APRIL 2025!



The annual Beer Festival popularly known as BEERVILLE returns this Saturday 5th April 2025 at the East Park Mall Piazza from 12pm to 10pm. Introduced in 2017 by PR Girl Media as an event that gathers food and beer enthusiasts in an afternoon of entertainment – The Beerville 2025 themed Dancehall promises to be a colourful display of Caribbean music, food and culture. In this exciting 8th edition of the beer festival, PR Girl Media is calling on attendants to channel Jamaican vibes through their outfits in a fun fusion of fashion and music.





The Managing Partners of PR Girl Media Monde Nyambe and Chishimba Nyambe stated that the Beerville – Dancehall Edition is an opportunity for DJs in the genre to showcase their talent. “Beerville was created as a platform to boost the community of DJ performers. Over the past 8 years, the Beerville event has been an ardent feature on Zambia’s entertainment calendar and we are honoured to have a contributing role to the development of performing arts in Zambia”.

The Beerville 2025 line-up of DJs will feature renowned performers DJ Twizie, DJ Zen, DJ Superstar Hussein alongside various DJs who were selected in a national contest held in Lusaka. DJ Benvito, DJ Sassy, DJ MS Kid, DJ Kingston, DJ Chichi and DJ Easy D were selected to participate in the event which is considered as one of Zambia’s biggest musical stages. Chart-topping musicians T-Sean and Kanina Kandalama will take on the electrifying stage to close off the festival hosted by DJ Cosmo, another undeniable star in the genre of Dancehall music.





Apart from the thrilling entertainment, PR Girl Media has collaborated with the local hospitality industry by bringing together the city’s most vibrant restaurants and bars to set up pop-up versions of their venues. Sox Enterprise, The Old Crow, Mpoto Yatu, Proper Burger, Bar Three, CN Liquor store and VIPs Mobile Bar will be serving delicious Caribbean-inspired meals and beverages to an expected attendance of over 2, 000 people.





Corporate sponsors of the Beerville 2025 are Big Tree Beverages with Brothers Mixers, Crown TV, Heineken Beverages, 4th Street Wines and Binto Noodles. Tickets are available at K200 per person through the BGS Tickety Whatsapp on +260961696458. Further details of the event can be found on social media via hashtag

#Beerville2025.