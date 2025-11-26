PRAISING THE ECONOMY DOES NOT MEAN SUPPORTING BILL 7- CARITAS ZAMBIA



Caritas Zambia says applauding President Hakainde Hichilema’s economic achievements should not be confused with supporting the proposed Constitutional Amendment Bill No. 7.





Caritas Zambia Director Fr. Dr. Gabriel Mapulanga said while Zambians appreciate the government’s progress on economic stability and debt restructuring, they still have a duty to question amendments brought just months before the 2026 elections.





“Opposing Bill 7 does not mean we hate the President. It means we are defending our democracy,” he said.



He noted that the Church challenged Bill 10 under the previous administration and is doing the same with Bill 7 proof of consistency, not hostility.





Fr. Mapulanga also rejected the idea that protests should be banned due to potential counter-marches, saying maintaining order is the responsibility of the police.





He warned against assuming economic success guarantees public approval on constitutional changes, calling this the “validation trap.”





“If the amendments are good, they can wait until after 2026,” Fr Mapulanga said, reminding the nation that democratic disagreement is healthy.



By Sandra Kunda