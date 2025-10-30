PRAY FOR US POLITICIANS TO SHOW MORE LOVE TO ONE ANOTHER – MUNDUBILE.



Kafue – Thursday, 30 October 2025 (Smart Eagles).



Patriotic Front (PF) presidential aspirant Brian Mundubile has urged the United Church of Zambia (UCZ) to continue embracing unity, peace and love.





And Hon Mundubile said the church must also Pray for politicians to show love to one another.



He was speaking when he joined the UCZ Women Christian Fellowship (WCF) in Kafue district as guest of honour at their Chitenge Wear fundraising event.





Hon Mundubile said unity, peace and love are essential to strengthening both the church and the nation.



He has since called upon the WCF to stand firm against divisive tendencies such as racism, nepotism and tribalism.





He said such vices undermine the fabric of national coexistence.



Hon Mundubile said the WCF must be commended for its outstanding service in supporting the vulnerable and driving community-based initiatives that have positively impacted lives.





He said the WCF’s dedication, innovation and compassion have significantly contributed to the growth of the church and the betterment of society over the past 60 years.





“I want to thank The WCF, for the works they do in the church and the community

Your innovative to taking care of the vulnerable in society and coming up with different programmes that continue to change the narrative of the church and community is commendable. Your dedication and works have contributed massively to the growth of the UCZ,” he said.





Meanwhile, Hon Mundubile has urged the WCF to register as voters as it is their democratic right.



He said registering as voters is part of democracy.





“To those who have lost their voters cards, let us encourage them to register as voters. This will enable them to choose a president of their choice in next year’s elections,” he said.