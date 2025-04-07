Praying for Husbands: Zim’s “Singles Prayer” Outing Goes Viral

“Singles Prayer” Outing Had Zimbabweans Buzzing – Inside the Viral Event That Divided a Nation

A sea of women, hands clasped in prayer, filled the venue. The occasion? A “Singles Prayer” gathering in Harare last Saturday. But as photos flooded social media, one glaring detail stole the spotlight—where were the men?

The event, meant for unmarried Zimbabweans seeking divine intervention in their love lives, became an overnight sensation—not for its spiritual purpose but for the unexpected gender imbalance that had the entire country talking.

“An Ocean of Women and Not a Single Man in Sight” – The Photo That Broke the Internet

H-Metro, one of Zimbabwe’s leading tabloids, first shared snapshots from the gathering. The images showed rows of women, some dressed in their Sunday best, deep in prayer. The absence of men was so striking that many questioned if the event had been women-only.

“Don’t tell me all those women are single,” tweeted @simbakwekwe, echoing the disbelief of many.

Others, like @sekuru_gudo, joked:

“Maybe the men were ushers? Or leading the prayers? Or… just not there?”

The lack of male attendees didn’t just raise eyebrows—it ignited a fiery national debate about marriage, economics, and modern dating in Zimbabwe.

“The Economy Killed Romance” – Why Men Aren’t Marrying

One dominant theory emerged: Zimbabwe’s harsh economic reality is making marriage an unaffordable dream for many men.

“The reason men can’t marry is because of the economy,” argued @MagumboGutu. “Men can barely take care of themselves, let alone a family. Maybe these women should pray for jobs first.”

The sentiment was echoed across social media, with many pointing out that skyrocketing living costs, unemployment, and low wages have left young men hesitant to commit.

But not everyone was sympathetic. @six_papi fired back:

“They all deserve to be single if we look deep into this case.”

“Bring Back Polygamy!” – A Controversial Solution Gains Traction

With so many single women and seemingly few available men, some Zimbabweans proposed a radical fix: polygamy.

“Polygamy is the past, the present, and the future,” declared @MukwashaWe.

Another user, @ReidLyton, agreed:

“We need more polygamy. One man, three wives—problem solved.”

The suggestion sparked outrage from others, like @cleosexxy, who called it regressive:

“It’s sad how women are raised to believe marriage is their ultimate goal. Why not pray for financial independence instead?”

“Are Men Just Avoiding Commitment?” – The Skills vs. Supply Debate

While some blamed the economy, others argued that Zimbabwean men simply aren’t stepping up.

“If you can’t find a wife, it’s a skills issue,” tweeted @buhle_matsha. “Look at all these women praying for husbands. Where are the men?”

@BigInduna added:

“Men complain about feminism, but here are women literally begging God for husbands. What more do you want?”

Yet, a few voices, like @LindaKSibs, offered a different perspective:

“This just proves how much value men still hold in our society. A single woman is seen as incomplete.”

What’s Next? A National Conversation on Love and Money

The “Singles Prayer” event did more than gather worshippers—it exposed deep cracks in Zimbabwe’s social fabric.

Is marriage becoming a luxury only the rich can afford? Are women being pressured into relationships while men dodge commitment? Or is this simply a case of miscommunication between the sexes?

One thing is certain: people aren’t done talking about it.