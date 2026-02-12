Pregnant woman convicted of burglary

A 21-year-old woman, Evelyn Rodrick, is awaiting sentencing after being found guilty of multiple counts of housebreaking and theft in Mulanje District.

The convict appeared before the Mulanje Magistrate’s Court where she admitted to committing the crimes earlier this month.

State Prosecutor Hartwell Kachikonga told the court that Rodrick broke into two separate houses on February 5 and 6, 2026. During the robberies, she reportedly stole various electronic gadgets and other household items.

In her mitigation, Rodrick pleaded with the court for a lenient sentence, arguing that she is currently pregnant. She further claimed to be a caregiver for several orphans, stating that a custodial sentence would bring hardship to those under her care.

However, the State has asked the court to consider the gravity of the offences and the threat posed to community security.

Senior Resident Magistrate Glory Mwatiwamba has since adjourned the matter to February 16, 2026, when she is expected to deliver her sentence.