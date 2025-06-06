By Amb Emmanuel Mwamba

Preliminary Meeting Between Government and Family takes Place in South Africa





Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Hon. Mulambo Haimbe is leading a delegation of government officials to South Africa to secure the remains and eventual repatriation of Zambia’s Sixth President, Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu.





Earlier, Hon. Haimbe accompanied by officials from Cabinet Office and Acting High Commission to South Africa, Mrs. Inonge Mwenya met with the family representatives led by Hon. Makebi Zulu at Radisson Blu Hotel in Sandton at which preliminary issues and proposals were discussed.





A follow-up meeting will be held later and agreed position will be communicated. This is to ensure that a balance of family, Party and State interests are reached and secured to ensure that President Edgar Lungu is mourned and send off with dignity befitting of a former Head of State.





Patriotic Front Secretary General, Hon. Raphael Nakacinda has joined the family in South Africa.





The Zambian community living South Africa have requested that in both government and family plans, they accord and provide a church service in South Africa before the body is repatriated to Zambia.