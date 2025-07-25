By CIC International Affairs.



PREPARE FOR REAL WAR KIM TELLS HIS TROOPS.





North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un has called on his armed forces to be fully prepared “for real war”, according to state media reports released on Thursday. His comments were made while overseeing an artillery drill involving live-fire exercises, during which troops launched shells into the sea.



Footage broadcast by Korea Central Television showed uniformed artillery units in action, firing rounds as Kim observed through binoculars from a vantage point, accompanied by senior military officials. Although the event took place on Wednesday, the precise location was not revealed.





The Korean Central News Agency, in an English-language dispatch, reported that Kim instructed his forces to maintain constant readiness for actual combat, stressing the importance of being able to “annihilate the enemy in every battle”.





Kim’s warlike rhetoric comes amid growing concerns over North Korea’s military involvement in support of Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine, now in its fourth year. Intelligence assessments from South Korea and Western allies suggest that Pyongyang has sent over 10,000 troops to Russia’s Kursk region and supplied large quantities of military equipment, including artillery shells, missiles and long-range rocket systems.





According to Seoul, around 600 North Korean soldiers have died and thousands more have sustained injuries while fighting alongside Russian forces.





Kim has previously expressed unwavering support for Moscow’s war effort. During high-level discussions with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, the North Korean leader reaffirmed his commitment to the alliance. The two nations, both under extensive international sanctions, strengthened their ties with the signing of a mutual defence agreement last year, a deal made during Russian President Vladimir Putin’s rare visit to Pyongyang.



