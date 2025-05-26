PREROGATIVE OF MERCY, THE CASE OF NICKSON CHILANGWA
Authored By Hon Mupishi Jones
Our Dear President,
Today, we’re coming to you Sir,with a pleading hand.
With your guidance,we believe the prerogative of mercy is a preserve of the President and if that’s so,we are pleading with you to extend part of the mercy to Nickson Chilangwa.
We’re purely driven by human empathy after watching the funeral procession of the late Nickson Chilangwa’s wife and a mother to his children.
We know he’s not the only prisoner in prison deserving pardon,but we believe currently he is the only one in prison in such circumstances.
We are pleading from a human empathy point of view. When we saw his picture, with a prisoner written all over his face, holding his mourning children, very few parents and children were spared from natural human emotional collapse.
The experience of having a parent in prison while also mourning the loss of the other parent is deeply traumatic and complex.
It involves navigating grief, financial instability, and the potential loss of stability and future prospects.
The emotional toll can be significant, impacting mental health,a sense of hopelessness and overall well-being.
Losing a mother and having a father in prison represents a double loss, creating a unique and challenging situation. This can lead to feelings of isolation, confusion, and a sense of being overwhelmed.
This is a point in life where Christians find comfort only in God and Your Excellence,God works through people, right now,we believe His working through you.
The grieving process for the deceased parent can be complicated by the ongoing stress of the incarcerated parent.
Children may experience emotional trauma, particularly if they were present during the parent’s arrest regardless of the circumstances.
Prison is a reformatory place and we think this experience must have reformed Chilangwa.
It will stand out as the most painful side of his prison life more than the other sides including the political side.
Mr President,we know you’re not a person driven by vengeance but by principles of right against wrong, legal against illegal, moral against immoral.
We’re pleading to you Sir through your prerogative of mercy to once again extend your mercy to the Chilangwa family.
Sir,we know you always consult God in such dilemmas and we’re confident that God will guide you and it is our duty to accept whatever decision.
We submit.
Hon Mupishi Jones
Incoming MP Kaoma central 2026
If this article is not fake, it is unwise for the author to arrogate to himself the status of Hon. He is not a Member of Parliament. And it is also a very bad idea to use that purported status to plead for one prisoner.
There are so many prisoners who have many relatives that have passed away, some of those prisoners stole from individuals and not the whole nation, it is them who should be pardoned and not those who dipped into national coffers and caused the death of many people through national deprivation of resources
Death awaits all of us. Death is destiny. From among the current prison population, I cannot rule out the presence of prisoners in the same circumstances as the Chilangwa children. How will these be treated because law is supposed to be blind? Law is not supposed to be sensitive to name-recognition in these circumstances. The pain of the Chilangwa children is clear and cannot be denied. The moral and legal dilemma requires careful navigation.