PREROGATIVE OF MERCY, THE CASE OF NICKSON CHILANGWA

Authored By Hon Mupishi Jones

Our Dear President,

Today, we’re coming to you Sir,with a pleading hand.

With your guidance,we believe the prerogative of mercy is a preserve of the President and if that’s so,we are pleading with you to extend part of the mercy to Nickson Chilangwa.

We’re purely driven by human empathy after watching the funeral procession of the late Nickson Chilangwa’s wife and a mother to his children.

We know he’s not the only prisoner in prison deserving pardon,but we believe currently he is the only one in prison in such circumstances.

We are pleading from a human empathy point of view. When we saw his picture, with a prisoner written all over his face, holding his mourning children, very few parents and children were spared from natural human emotional collapse.

The experience of having a parent in prison while also mourning the loss of the other parent is deeply traumatic and complex.

It involves navigating grief, financial instability, and the potential loss of stability and future prospects.

The emotional toll can be significant, impacting mental health,a sense of hopelessness and overall well-being.

Losing a mother and having a father in prison represents a double loss, creating a unique and challenging situation. This can lead to feelings of isolation, confusion, and a sense of being overwhelmed.

This is a point in life where Christians find comfort only in God and Your Excellence,God works through people, right now,we believe His working through you.

The grieving process for the deceased parent can be complicated by the ongoing stress of the incarcerated parent.

Children may experience emotional trauma, particularly if they were present during the parent’s arrest regardless of the circumstances.

Prison is a reformatory place and we think this experience must have reformed Chilangwa.

It will stand out as the most painful side of his prison life more than the other sides including the political side.

Mr President,we know you’re not a person driven by vengeance but by principles of right against wrong, legal against illegal, moral against immoral.

We’re pleading to you Sir through your prerogative of mercy to once again extend your mercy to the Chilangwa family.

Sir,we know you always consult God in such dilemmas and we’re confident that God will guide you and it is our duty to accept whatever decision.

We submit.

Hon Mupishi Jones

Incoming MP Kaoma central 2026